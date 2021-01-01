Ooze
Banger Tray
About this product
Our ashtray is designed to deliver a very convenient smoking experience plus the benefit of holding all of your gear, lighters, dab tools, vape pens, papers, and more. While it's built to last a long time and not be breakable, it also resists heat up to 600°. Bang that pesky, stuck-on debris out of your piece and never worry about chipping or cracking the glass.
FEATURES
Available Colors: Green & Black/Red, White & Blue/Green & Blue
Stores smoking items: vape pens, lighters or matches, rolling papers, dab tools, glass pipes, and nails
High Grade Heavy Duty Silicone Ashtray
Banger Featured
Space Saver
Unbreakable
Heat Resistant up to 600°F
Dishwasher Safe
FEATURES
Available Colors: Green & Black/Red, White & Blue/Green & Blue
Stores smoking items: vape pens, lighters or matches, rolling papers, dab tools, glass pipes, and nails
High Grade Heavy Duty Silicone Ashtray
Banger Featured
Space Saver
Unbreakable
Heat Resistant up to 600°F
Dishwasher Safe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!