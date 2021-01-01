About this product
Don’t have time to roll one up? This new glass slider makes life easy in 3 simple steps: slide out the inner tube, load up the chamber, light up! We are confident that glass sliders will revolutionize how people smoke blunts. Say goodbye to your papers and hello to Ooze Glass Blunt Sliders. We have a range of color options, including hot pink, orange, neon green, and black for those who prefer to keep it simple. For anyone who isn’t gifted in the art of hand rolling but still enjoys lighting up, glass sliders are a must-have gadget for you.
Now, not only will you save tons of time that would have been spend attempting to roll yourself, you will also be able to save product and make less go farther than you ever thought possible. Both portable and discrete, Ooze Glass Sliders are made with strong crack resistant glass (borosilicate) so that you can actually see your product burning as you smoke it. Another benefit of our glass is that it will not affect the flavor or potency of your product in any way, unlike annoying papers and filters that can negatively affect quality.
FEATURES
Highest Quality Material
5-Inch Glass Slider
Carry it Anywhere
Silicone Sleeve
Easy to Clean
Now, not only will you save tons of time that would have been spend attempting to roll yourself, you will also be able to save product and make less go farther than you ever thought possible. Both portable and discrete, Ooze Glass Sliders are made with strong crack resistant glass (borosilicate) so that you can actually see your product burning as you smoke it. Another benefit of our glass is that it will not affect the flavor or potency of your product in any way, unlike annoying papers and filters that can negatively affect quality.
FEATURES
Highest Quality Material
5-Inch Glass Slider
Carry it Anywhere
Silicone Sleeve
Easy to Clean
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ooze
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products.
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!