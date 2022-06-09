Our simple Face Mask Sleeves are super lightweight and breathable. While it’s necessary to cover your face just about anywhere you go in public, there’s no need to make yourself overheat on these hot summer days!



These masks are made from 100% breathable polyester micro-fiber material, which adds a layer of protection for yourself and others while keeping you comfortable. In addition to virus prevention, these are great for protecting your face and neck from the sun while working outside, staying anonymous in public, snowboarding, and music festivals!