The combination of all GroLab modules provides a control capability never seen before. The modules communicate with each other simulating the operation of a brain. This capability offers the grower the ability to replicate its physical abilities in GroLab performing hundreds of tasks simultaneously.



This is a scheme designed to show some of the possibilities of control of each module. Keep in mind that the scheme is limited to the number of modules included in the following kit. You can add extra modules (GroNode supports up to 4 modules of each type) and expand your control with new features.



GroNode communicates with all modules through radio frequency signals. It stores all configurations, it receives information from the sensors and sends orders to each module.



PowerBot activates electrical elements. In this case it controls the lighting, extraction of stale and hot air, activates the water pump and finally the humidifier. Both the extractor as humidifier are activated depending the collected data by its temperature and humidity sensor.



-Control lamps and electrical components:



Up to 2300W connected directly to PowerBot (by socket and total), or unlimited power using electrical contactors.



-Environmental control:



Connect any electric element to PowerBot and configure it to control the climate in your crop. Automates Extractors, heaters, humidifiers and / or dehumidifiers etc. Its temperature and humidity sensor will send all information to PowerBot to maintain microclimate completely stable.



-Schedule your irrigations:



Connect your water pump or your 220V Water valve to PowerBot to activate irrigation. This kit does not include SoilBot so it will be necessary to schedule irrigation. GroLab Software lets you create schedules for hours and days of the week. You can also create recurrences to automate your hydroponics system (eg, 5 minutes every 5 minutes).



-Create security protocols:



PowerBot:

- Turn off electrical elements that endanger safety at precise times.

- Check that the temperatures do not exceed the logical margins and act accordingly.



GroNode:

- It emits a loud beep if a security alarm is detected.

- Manage all security protocols.

- Send notices to computers connected to the local network with GroLab Software enabled.

- Send messages to multiple online platforms (Email, Twitter, Facebook), requires an Internet connection.



I can control more elements than shown?



The limit is your imagination. You can add up to 4 modules of each type for each GroNode (the brain).



4 PowerBots equals 16 independent electrical connectors and four temperature and humidity sensors which can control up to 4 independent growing areas.



4 SoilBots provides 16 moisture sensors for substrate with which control multiple groups of plants. 8 substrate temperature sensors and 8 flood detectors. Each SoilBot Box comes with 2 humidity sensors, 1 temperature sensor and 1 flood detector. You can add the extra sensors you need.



4 TankBots give you the possibility to control up to 16 sensors of your choice (sensors that act as a switch) and 16 actuators of 12 or 24 volts with a maximum of 5 watts per output (delivered with a transformer 12v).



