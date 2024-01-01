Mobius - 1g Disposable (Rechargeable) - Full Spectrum

by Optimum Extracts
About this product

Full Spectrum CO2:
Our Full Spectrum CO2 Oil is produced by using the purest CO2 extraction processes possible. Our CO2 extracts maximize the full cannabinoid and terpene profile to ensure integrity of the plant all the way to the pen.
-(SFE) Supercritical Fluid Extraction
-100% Cannabis Oil
-No Additives or Glycols
-Entourage Effect

About this brand

Logo for the brand Optimum Extracts
Optimum Extracts
Optimum Extracts was founded in 2013 offering high-quality cannabis oil to the Washington State medicinal cannabis community. Now, as a well-known leader in the recreational market, we continue to stay true to the highest standards with a focus on potency, purity, and affordability for our customers.
