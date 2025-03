Apple Jacks strain is a 70% Sativa dominant hybrid marijuana made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. Apple Jax is one of the top marijuana strains to enjoy giggly and uplifting effects with a sense of relaxation. Sativa lovers like its apple, cheesy, and sweet fruity flavor. Orale!



ORALE vape carts and disposables are distilled 3 times to create a refined distillate that is void of all impurities and has maximum THC potency levels to elevate your enchantment and pure satisfaction. ORALE distillate has only two ingredients - cannabinoids and terpenes. We don't believe in using any artificial ingredients. As health conscious cannabis enthusiasts we strive to create carts and vapes right here in New Mexico that make you feel as good as they taste. Our formulas are backed by years of research and design and customer feedback We use top of the line hardware for our vape carts to ensure you have a smooth and flavorful experience from first puff to last. When it comes to carts and disposable vapes, ORALE always delvers!

