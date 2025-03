Cake Face is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the powerful Wedding Cake X Face Off OG strains. This celebrity child is highly sought after by both breeders and patients alike for its super high level of potency and amazingly delicious flavor. This bud has a sweet and creamy vanilla cake flavor with touches of spicy nuttiness and earthy herbs to it, too. The aroma is very earthy and herbal, with a super sweet yet slightly spicy vanilla cake effect to it that intensifies as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The Cake Face high is just as delightful as the flavor, with soothing effects that will lift you up and leave you feeling fully tranquil from head to toe.



Artisan Small Bud Flower



ORALE offers high-quality cannabis products at accessible prices, embodying a brand that honors the lively spirt and vibrant, artful culture of New Mexico.



ORALE ~Mota Buena



