Coconut Milk Strain is an indica strain that crosses Cereal Milk strain with Jungle Cake strain and GMO strain parents.



Artisan Small Bud Flower



ORALE offers high-quality cannabis products at accessible prices, embodying a brand that honors the lively spirt and vibrant, artful culture of New Mexico.



ORALE ~Mota Buena



Available In:

*ORALE SMALL BUD FLOWER

*ORALE VAPE CARTS & DISPOSABLES

*ORALE INFUSED PREROLLS WITH DIAMONDS

*ORALE GUMMIES WITH LOCALLY INSPIRED FLAVORS



