Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Orale!



ORALE vape carts and disposables are distilled 3 times to create a refined distillate that is void of all impurities and has maximum THC potency levels. ORALE distillate has only two ingredients - cannabinoids and terpenes. We don't believe in using any artificial ingredients. As health conscious cannabis enthusiasts we strive to create carts and vapes that make you feel as good as they taste. Our formulas are backed by years of research and design and customer feedback We use top of the line hardware for our vape carts to ensure you have a smooth and flavorful experience from first puff to last. When it comes to carts and disposable vapes, we ORALE always delvers!

