About this product
Orange Resin Cleaner
Orange Chronic Cleaner 12oz works immediately with no scrubbing or waiting. Simply shake your Solution until all contents are mixed. Place the desired amount of Orange Chronic in your piece and shake vigorously until desired cleanliness. Orange Chronic is easy to use and earth-friendly. Orange Chronic cleans glass and metals as well as Hookahs.
Cleaner features:
Immediate results
No Scrubbing or waiting
No After Taste or Smell
Earth Friendly
Free Rinsing
Brightens Glass
How to Use Orange Chronic:
Use in a well-ventilated area
Shake bottle to activate
Pour into your accessory
Cover all openings (Check Out our Res Caps!)
Rinse thoroughly with warm water
Wash Hands - Store in a cool area
What's in the Box:
1x - 12oz Bottle of Orange Chronic Cleaner
Warning - Health & Safety:
Warning: Flammable liquid - Contents may catch fire. Contains Isopropyl Alcohol
Use in a well-ventilated area
Keep out of reach of children
In case of eye contact, flush with ester for 15 minutes
DO NOT SWALLOW OR SMOKE Orange Chronic Cleaner
If swallowed do NOT induce vomiting - Call your local Poison Control Centre
