Orchid Essentials
Bubba² 1g Refill Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product
A delightful and tasty profile that is known to delivery heavy and tranquilizing effects, leaving you giggly and ready for a good night’s rest. Battery not included.
Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
263 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!