Oregon Bud Company

"A Greener Way of Life"

About Oregon Bud Company

Oregon Bud Company’s mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality marijuana products at the greatest value around. By controlling the cultivation process from start to finish, OBC can monitor the quality of our strains and insure that no harmful chemicals, pesticides or harmful additives are used on our plants. This process also cuts out the middle-man which allows us to pass the cost saving directly on to our patients. If you aren’t an OBC customer, you are simply paying too much.

Available in

United States, Oregon