Oregon Bud Company
"A Greener Way of Life"
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
13 products
Flower
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
by Oregon Bud Company
Flower
Lemongrass
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 19.3%
CBD 0.256%
Pre-rolls
Snowland Pre-Roll 1g
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 20.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Super Sour x OG Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 23.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sour Apple Pre-Roll 1g
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 19.79%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 19.7%
CBD 0.11%
Flower
Purple Mountain Majesty
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chemdawg #4
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 22.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bruce Banished Pre-Rolls 1g
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 19.62%
CBD 0%
Flower
B. Banner
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 29.44%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Meringue
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.15%
Flower
Golden Goat
by Oregon Bud Company
Flower
Blueberry Diesel
by Oregon Bud Company
THC 20.1%
CBD 0.18%
