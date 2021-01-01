About this product

Take a walk in the pines with Pine Walker Seedless, the highest varin-content hemp variety on the market. We crossed our heralded “Special Sauce” production mother with a high varin content type I variety, then went to work inbreeding, testing, and refining until growth habits, flavor, and--most importantly--ultra-high CBDV content were all locked in. Then we converted the subsequent plant into a tetraploid by doubling its genome (non-GMO). The result is a plant that will make your eyes water with joy from its pungent pine tar flavor profile. When combined with our VERB pollen donor, expect seedless triploid hybrids with unrivaled CBDV content--fully legal for international sales--and a nose of pine, cream, and berries. Extremely limited release in 2021.



• 40%-55% of the total cannabinoid fraction is high value CBDV

• Fully compliant at day of harvest for total THC

• Pleasantly powerful aromas of pine, cream, and berries

• Extremely limited release