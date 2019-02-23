The Cherry Wine hemp strain will provide the user with a relaxing body buzz that is accompanied with intoxicating and euphoric effects. This hemp strain is not only extremely relaxing, but it may provide relief for certain conditions which we find perfect for helping us sleep. Most users note a benefit in anxiety relief, help with depression and overall euphoria. This hemp is tested for pesticides and cannabinoid potency. We use organic growing methods, using only sunlight and water. We will include the testing with the hemp upon delivery to you.



Cherry wine has become a fan favorite with its flavor and cure. It has a host of beneficial terpenes including Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene. These terpenes have a wonderful relaxing effect, as well as the potential to combat stress. Cherry wine is best served after dinner while winding down after the long day



Our Cherry Wine hemp flower hit the USDA compliant testing with less than .3% THC and averages between 8-12% of CBD