The Cherry Wine hemp strain will provide the user with a relaxing body buzz that is accompanied with intoxicating and euphoric effects. This hemp strain is not only extremely relaxing, but it may provide relief for certain conditions which we find perfect for helping us sleep. Most users note a benefit in anxiety relief, help with depression and overall euphoria. This hemp is tested for pesticides and cannabinoid potency. We use organic growing methods, using only sunlight and water. We will include the testing with the hemp upon delivery to you.
Cherry wine has become a fan favorite with its flavor and cure. It has a host of beneficial terpenes including Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene. These terpenes have a wonderful relaxing effect, as well as the potential to combat stress. Cherry wine is best served after dinner while winding down after the long day
Our Cherry Wine hemp flower hit the USDA compliant testing with less than .3% THC and averages between 8-12% of CBD
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
Cherry Wine effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
Oregon Grassroot
We are a Hemp Farm in Eastern Oregon using organic growing methods for our CBD flower and Tea