Hemp Strain: Bubba Kush
Strain Type: Indica
Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States
COA Documentation: Click Here For Bubba Kush COA Test
Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g)
Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ
Δ8-THC <LOQ <LOQ
THCV <LOQ <LOQ
CBDa 13.6% 136.0 mg/g
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.