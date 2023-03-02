About this product
Hemp Strain: Hempress Hemp Flower
Cannabidiol Potency: 15.4%
Farm: Oregon Hemp Flower
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
COA Documentation: Click Here For Hempress Hemp Flower COA Test
About Hempress Hemp Flower Pre Rolls
If you are a fan of the organic and natural lifestyle, then the Hempress Hemp Flower Pre Rolls by Oregon Hemp Flower are a must-try product for you. The product is not just a healthier alternative to regular cigarettes, but it also provides an enjoyable smoking experience. Here’s what you need to know about these pre-rolls and why you should consider purchasing them.
What are Hempress Hemp Flower Pre Rolls?
Hempress Hemp Flower Pre Rolls are hand-rolled pre rolls made from the highest quality, organically grown hemp flowers. They are designed to offer a smoother and more flavorful smoking experience, without the harshness and carcinogens typically found in traditional tobacco products. Hempress Hemp Flower Pre Rolls are produced by Oregon Hemp Flower, a leading supplier of premium quality hemp products.
Hemp is a type of cannabis plant that contains a low level of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. Hemp plants contain high amounts of CBD, another compound known for its health benefits. The CBD found in the Hempress Hemp Flower Pre Rolls helps promote a sense of calmness and relaxation, without any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
