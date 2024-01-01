About this product
Cannabidiol Potency: 28.23%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Cannabinoid Profile:
THCa: 27.00%
Δ9-THC: 0.11%
CBDa: 0.09%
CBGa: 0.87%
CBG: 0.10%
CBC: 0.07%
Total Cannabidiol: 28.23%
https://hemp-flower.com/products/northern-lights-thca-flower
Experience Tranquility with Northern Lights THCa Indoor Flower: A Masterpiece of Indica Euphoria
Welcome to the enchanting world of Northern Lights THCa Indoor Flower, a highly sought-after and award-winning strain that embodies the epitome of cannabis excellence. Crafted with care and precision, this hydroponically grown indica-dominant hybrid boasts an impressive array of effects and aromas that promise to captivate the senses and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Discover the Magic of Northern Lights:
Northern Lights THCa Indoor Flower stands as a beacon of potency and beauty in the cannabis landscape. Renowned for its dense frost and striking appearance, this strain exudes an aura of mystery and allure that leaves enthusiasts in awe. As a type 1 indica-dominant hybrid, Northern Lights delivers powerful euphoria and relaxation, making it a cherished companion for those seeking solace and tranquility.
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Cannabinoid Profile:
THCa: 27.00%
Δ9-THC: 0.11%
CBDa: 0.09%
CBGa: 0.87%
CBG: 0.10%
CBC: 0.07%
Total Cannabidiol: 28.23%
https://hemp-flower.com/products/northern-lights-thca-flower
Experience Tranquility with Northern Lights THCa Indoor Flower: A Masterpiece of Indica Euphoria
Welcome to the enchanting world of Northern Lights THCa Indoor Flower, a highly sought-after and award-winning strain that embodies the epitome of cannabis excellence. Crafted with care and precision, this hydroponically grown indica-dominant hybrid boasts an impressive array of effects and aromas that promise to captivate the senses and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Discover the Magic of Northern Lights:
Northern Lights THCa Indoor Flower stands as a beacon of potency and beauty in the cannabis landscape. Renowned for its dense frost and striking appearance, this strain exudes an aura of mystery and allure that leaves enthusiasts in awe. As a type 1 indica-dominant hybrid, Northern Lights delivers powerful euphoria and relaxation, making it a cherished companion for those seeking solace and tranquility.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
Notice a problem?Report this item