Spooky SZN! Scary Cherry OG is our first in-house cross, and this hybrid is exclusive to Oregon Roots! Crossing Cherry Pie and Night Terror OG, this balanced hybrid leans ever so slightly on the indica side. That being said, it's still a very functional strain. Perfect for social settings, watching movies, and wherever good times are had.
We are a tier-2 recreational indoor and outdoor producer and distributor. We have a heavy focus on growing the classic strains the RIGHT way, as well as innovating our own in-house genetics. We also have a line of dabbable extracts and cartridges fresh to the market. All coming with the Oregon Roots quality our patrons have come to know and expect! Give us a try, and thank you for supporting Oregon Roots!