ORGANA BRANDS
Quality products that pave the way for mainstream acceptance
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
6 products
Capsules
Focus Pressie Pills 100mg 10-pack
by ORGANA BRANDS
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Sleep Pressie Pills 100mg 10-pack
by ORGANA BRANDS
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Focus Pressie Pill 10mg
by ORGANA BRANDS
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Sleep Pressie Pill 5mg
by ORGANA BRANDS
THC 5%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Energy Pressie Pill 10mg
by ORGANA BRANDS
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Energy Pressie Pills 100mg 10-pack
by ORGANA BRANDS
THC 100%
CBD 0%
ORGANA BRANDS
Catalog
Edibles