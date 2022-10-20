About this product
Ingredients:
CBD oil, hemp seed oil, bergamot, ginger, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, cucumber, lime, tamarind, vanilla essential oils.
Instructions:
Fill bath tub with hot water and add bath bomb; wait till dissolved and enjoy
Free legal shipping to all 50 states on orders over $40.
CBD oil, hemp seed oil, bergamot, ginger, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, cucumber, lime, tamarind, vanilla essential oils.
Instructions:
Fill bath tub with hot water and add bath bomb; wait till dissolved and enjoy
Free legal shipping to all 50 states on orders over $40.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Organic CBD LLC
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.