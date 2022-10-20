About this product
Certified Organic by:
The USDA and The Vermont Organic Farmers Association
Size/Weight: 500mg / 2oz
Product Usage:
To use Organic CBD Salves, simply rub some on the desired area as needed and let it absorb into skin. If issue persists, simply rub more salve on the affected area to enhance the effects.
Ingredients:
Organic apricot kernel oils, organic coconut oils, organic beeswax, organic full spectrum CBD oils, organic lavender extracts.
Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
About this brand
Organic CBD LLC
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.