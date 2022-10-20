Certified Organic by:

The USDA and The Vermont Organic Farmers Association



Size/Weight: 500mg / 2oz



Product Usage:

To use Organic CBD Salves, simply rub some on the desired area as needed and let it absorb into skin. If issue persists, simply rub more salve on the affected area to enhance the effects.



Ingredients:

Organic apricot kernel oils, organic coconut oils, organic beeswax, organic full spectrum CBD oils, organic lavender extracts.



Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC



Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40