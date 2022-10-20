About this product
Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
100% Vermont-made Tincture with MCT Oil from Coconuts and Certified Organic hemp.
No added flavors, colors or preservatives.
25mg of CBD per/ml
Caution: Extremely Potent
Certified Organic by:
The Vermont Organic Farmers Association and the USDA.
Directions:
Take a quarter dropper, twice a day or as needed.
CBD Tincture can be enjoyed with a glass of water or directly under the tongue.
*Processed in an Organic and Kosher facility
Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40
About this brand
Organic CBD LLC
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.