Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

100% Vermont-made Tincture with MCT Oil from Coconuts and Certified Organic hemp.



No added flavors, colors or preservatives.

25mg of CBD per/ml

Caution: Extremely Potent



Certified Organic by:

The Vermont Organic Farmers Association and the USDA.



Directions:

Take a quarter dropper, twice a day or as needed.

CBD Tincture can be enjoyed with a glass of water or directly under the tongue.



*Processed in an Organic and Kosher facility



Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40