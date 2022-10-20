About this product
Greenhouse Small Batch Breeds:
-Super Sour Space Candy
-Sour Lifter
-Tangie
-Jet Fuel
Rolled in a 98mm RAW Cone
Contains one (1) gram of fresh ground organic CBD flower.
Made with USDA Certified Organic CBD LLC flower recognized and approved by The Vermont Organic Farmers Association.
*Only the finest flower is used in our premium pre-Rolls. No biomass, no plant trimmings, no scraps.
Free legal shipping in all 50 states in orders over $40
About this brand
Organic CBD LLC
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.