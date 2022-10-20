About this product
Description
Kief, also known as CBD crystals, is composed of compressed CBD pollen and offers a more intense and vivid CBD experience than regular flower.
Related to Hashish, Kief is smooth on the throat and spreads faster through the nervous system.
*Product varies in shape and size to amount purchased.
Ingredients:
USDA Certified Organic CBD LLC flower recognized and approved by The Vermont Organic Farmers Association.
Free legal to all 50 states in orders over $40
About this brand
Organic CBD LLC
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.