About this product

Herbal science combined with Organic Hemp Oil, this powerful synergistic blend provides soothing aromatherapy and continuous bursts of Cannabidiol (CBD) for a sensory remedy that balances the body and mind in an easy to apply stainless steel roller ball.



Using advanced proprietary technology, Sanctum CBD™ works all day with time-re­leased action to slowly deliver micro-encapsulated CBD through the skin for optimal delivery and long lasting effect.



-Key Benefits-

Soothing Aromatherapy

Calming

Micro-encapsulated, Time Release Effect

Nano-Amplified Formulation

Adaptogenic Herbs

Balancing

Easy to apply hypo-allergenic metal rollerball



10ml | .34 fl Oz Roller Bottle