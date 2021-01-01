Organic Supply
Sanctum CBD
About this product
Herbal science combined with Organic Hemp Oil, this powerful synergistic blend provides soothing aromatherapy and continuous bursts of Cannabidiol (CBD) for a sensory remedy that balances the body and mind in an easy to apply stainless steel roller ball.
Using advanced proprietary technology, Sanctum CBD™ works all day with time-released action to slowly deliver micro-encapsulated CBD through the skin for optimal delivery and long lasting effect.
-Key Benefits-
Soothing Aromatherapy
Calming
Micro-encapsulated, Time Release Effect
Nano-Amplified Formulation
Adaptogenic Herbs
Balancing
Easy to apply hypo-allergenic metal rollerball
10ml | .34 fl Oz Roller Bottle
