SeaBD Krill + Hemp
About this product
SeaBD
Our premier product SeaBD is a powerful formulation of the worlds leading organically sourced nutrients which support:
Healthy Heart and Cardiovascular Function
Relieves Inflammation & Joint Pain
Promotes Brain Health
Lowers Cholesterol
Promotes Detoxification
Boosts Overall Health
POWERFUL AND UNIQUE
An optimal combination of non-GMO, sustainably sourced organic nutrients including:
Krill Oil
Hemp Oil
CBD
Astaxanthin
Hemp Terpenes
Curcumin
CoQ10
Biopiperine
Lemon Oil
All from Organic Sources.
