Organic Supply

SeaBD Krill + Hemp

SeaBD
Our premier product SeaBD is a powerful formulation of the worlds leading organically sourced nutrients which support:

Healthy Heart and Cardiovascular Function
Relieves Inflammation & Joint Pain
Promotes Brain Health
Lowers Cholesterol
Promotes Detoxification
Boosts Overall Health

POWERFUL AND UNIQUE

An optimal combination of non-GMO, sustainably sourced organic nutrients including:

Krill Oil
Hemp Oil
CBD
Astaxanthin
Hemp Terpenes
Curcumin
CoQ10
Biopiperine
Lemon Oil
All from Organic Sources.
