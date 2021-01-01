Organix Herbal Supplements
Daytime Formula
For moderate to severe conditions
May boost energy, enhance sexual performance
Relieves symptoms aided by cannabis
Ingredients:
60 mg cannabis sativa full melt concentrate
Ginseng
Ginger
Gingko Biloba
Maca
White Pepper
Sunflower Oil
