Logo for the brand Organix Herbal Supplements

Organix Herbal Supplements

Daytime Formula

Product rating:

About this product

For moderate to severe conditions

May boost energy, enhance sexual performance

Relieves symptoms aided by cannabis

Ingredients:

60 mg cannabis sativa full melt concentrate

Ginseng

Ginger

Gingko Biloba

Maca

White Pepper

Sunflower Oil
