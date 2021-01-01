Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Organix Herbal Supplements

Organix Herbal Supplements

Night Time Formula

About this product

Recommended for sleep/mild to moderate conditions

"I'm hyperactive and have Crohn's. This is the best thing I've ever taken, I'm not joking, or exaggerating, I love these things." - Film Producer

50 mg Indica extract (Bubble) per capsule

Sunflower Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!