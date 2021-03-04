Hello, we are Orgenics Cannabis - a craft licensed producer based out of Macklin Saskatchewan. We have made it our mission to deliver premium quality cannabis; consistently. The Orgenics Cannabis' Micro-Facility is nearly fully automated using a PLC and a combination of smart devices to make decisions in real-time. This gives us absolute control over the growing environment and plant inputs. Our commitment to consistency gives us consumers a preeminent cannabis experience time and time again. We are currently all in on one strain, allowing our entire focus to be on our version of the legendary strain Pineapple Express.