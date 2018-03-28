The gas and chemical scent of Donkey Butter can be pungent, and the taste a skunky. It's been described as providing a heavy relaxation that sometimes leads to sedation. A full power Indica.



The terpene limonene is present in Donkey Butter which might be why its scent sometimes causes your mouth to salivate. Myrcene is also present, which is a terpene that's been found to relax muscles and assist sedation.