Orgotech
Oregon’s Top Cultivars of Premium Indoor Cannabis & Products
About this brand
Orgrotech is a niche, indoor recreational marijuana producer, processor and wholesaler in the state of Oregon. We specialize in high quality, clean and unique cannabis strains and products, due to our unique growing processes. Our business is built on over 20 years of old school growing, combined with cutting edge, scientific technology, engineering and expertise to grow some of the most premium marijuana products available in Oregon.