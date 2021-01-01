Loading…
Origyn Extracts

Forbidden Dosi Chem Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Classification: Hybrid – Indica Leaning

Lineage: 3 Chems x Dosido #22 x Forbidden Zkittlez

Aromas/Flavors: Notes of lemon, pepper and cream

Notes & Effects: Classic Indica like effects with a bit cerebral photoactivity from the chem.
