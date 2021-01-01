Origyn Extracts
Forbidden Dosi Chem Sauce Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Classification: Hybrid – Indica Leaning
Lineage: 3 Chems x Dosido #22 x Forbidden Zkittlez
Aromas/Flavors: Notes of lemon, pepper and cream
Notes & Effects: Classic Indica like effects with a bit cerebral photoactivity from the chem.
