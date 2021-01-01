About this product
The Arctic Ease Pain Relief Salve combines CBD, for its potential pain relief, with powerful botanicals for fast relief. This all-natural formula is easy to apply in seconds from the rub-on stick or tin, while the salve melts on contact with your skin. Menthol provides instant relief with an icy-hot cooling sensation that you can smell and feel.
Peppermint oil and eucalyptus oil help you to feel calmer and more relaxed with a refreshing, natural scent. The essential oils have also been shown to relax muscles and soothe sore joints by reducing inflammation. Use the salve to deliver and lock in a higher ratio of CBD, so it’s the perfect option for all-day relief.
About this brand
Orion CBD
CBD is a fast-growing industry and the health benefits are becoming more widely known around the world, but not all formulas are the same. At Orion CBD, our products are carefully crafted with the highest-quality isolates that exceed industry standards and raise the bar for quality. We are passionate about creating the most effective products with natural ingredients and organic botanicals. These pure, potent ingredients act synergistically with CBD to enhance results and benefits.