About this product

The Arctic Ease Pain Relief Salve combines CBD, for its potential pain relief, with powerful botanicals for fast relief. This all-natural formula is easy to apply in seconds from the rub-on stick or tin, while the salve melts on contact with your skin. Menthol provides instant relief with an icy-hot cooling sensation that you can smell and feel.



Peppermint oil and eucalyptus oil help you to feel calmer and more relaxed with a refreshing, natural scent. The essential oils have also been shown to relax muscles and soothe sore joints by reducing inflammation. Use the salve to deliver and lock in a higher ratio of CBD, so it’s the perfect option for all-day relief.