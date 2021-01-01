About this product

Moisturize, brighten, and renew your skin with the Heal & Glow Skin Oil. This oil is made with all-natural, vegan botanicals that are carefully chosen for their healing benefits. Now you can use CBD and coconut oil for skin to prevent future damage and promote faster healing. Fight trouble spots at the source by targeting cellular regeneration. Acne, fresh wounds, scars, new tattoos, and irritated dry skin require special attention and topical protection.



Hemp oil is ideal for skin because it reduces inflammation and promotes faster, more complete healing. Coconut oil and manuka honey support the process with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial benefits that give your skin the best chance to remodel. Additionally, pure vitamin E acts as an antioxidant to prevent scarring while lanolin adds surface protection with deep, lasting moisture. The silky oil sinks in deeply with a non-greasy feel and long-term benefits.