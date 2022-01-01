Our isolate is combined with 100% natural coconut oil, which has a high volume of antioxidants that promote healing and are completely non-psychoactive and THC-free, so you could enjoy the benefits legally without worry. Each drop contains 1, 2 or 4mg of pure hemp derived CBD isolate and are a great way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Simply add a few drops to your morning coffee, create your own homemade CBD lotion, or let it absorb under your tongue for maximum potency.