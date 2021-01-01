About this product
Add hydrated luster and stop dry, itchy beard symptoms with a dose of nourishing moisture. Boost hydration with a combination of CBD, jojoba and hemp seed oil for hair and skin that feels touchably soft and healthy. The beard oil sinks in quickly with no greasy residue and it’s full of vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids that feed your skin.
As you rub a small amount of the natural beard oil through your hair, this classic, old-school peppermint scent will perk up your morning and linger throughout the day. The caprylic capric triglycerides lock in moisture, vitamins, and nourishing benefits to keep your beard conditioned and comfortable all day!
As you rub a small amount of the natural beard oil through your hair, this classic, old-school peppermint scent will perk up your morning and linger throughout the day. The caprylic capric triglycerides lock in moisture, vitamins, and nourishing benefits to keep your beard conditioned and comfortable all day!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Orion CBD
CBD is a fast-growing industry and the health benefits are becoming more widely known around the world, but not all formulas are the same. At Orion CBD, our products are carefully crafted with the highest-quality isolates that exceed industry standards and raise the bar for quality. We are passionate about creating the most effective products with natural ingredients and organic botanicals. These pure, potent ingredients act synergistically with CBD to enhance results and benefits.