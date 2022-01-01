Located in the lush Hood River Valley, our indoor Tier II garden resides in the shadow of the majestic Mount Hood. Our spring fed hydroponics gardens use only the safest organic pest control methods and are powered by 100% renewable energy. We at Otis Gardens have an uncompromising commitment to growing the highest quality cannabis. No step is spared in producing the very best.



Our water source is a glacial fed spring at the base of Mount Hood but incoming water purity is only the first step. Our water undergoes reverse osmosis filtration before nutrients are added. We use five proprietary formulas to give plants exact nutrients at the correct time and great care is taken to minimize runoff