We got down to the simplest ingredients with our dark chocolate bar for a flavor profile that’s hard to beat. Free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, our CBD+delta 9 THC chocolate clocks in at 65% cacao.
Bittersweet in all the right ways, it’s also got the perfect combination of THC and CBD. Each piece contains 15mg delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD for a perfect split. Enjoy heightened effects thanks to CBD and THC working together in synergy.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.