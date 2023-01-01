Enjoy the rich, flavorful taste of milk chocolate in each delectable bite of our CBD+THC milk chocolate. Take your pick between our 30mg sample or our 300mg full milk chocolate bar. Each piece of chocolate contains 15mg delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD for a powerful entourage effect that’ll leave you wanting more.
Each square is delicious and smooth, taking you on a ride down the sweeter side of the chocolate spectrum. Add a square to any part of your day to make it just a little sweeter.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.