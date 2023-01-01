Enjoy the rich, flavorful taste of milk chocolate in each delectable bite of our CBD+THC milk chocolate. Take your pick between our 30mg sample or our 300mg full milk chocolate bar. Each piece of chocolate contains 15mg delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD for a powerful entourage effect that’ll leave you wanting more.



Each square is delicious and smooth, taking you on a ride down the sweeter side of the chocolate spectrum. Add a square to any part of your day to make it just a little sweeter.

Show more