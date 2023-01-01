Make better skin health a part of your day with our CBD+delta 8 THC salve. Full-spectrum, it can provide relief where you need it most. Get a spa treatment at your fingertips with a formulation that we’ve spent careful time and precise effort on to ensure the ingredients work in harmony.
Experience lavender, rose, ylang-ylang, black pepper, cedarwood, beexwax, essential oils, and full-spectrum hemp rosin working together with our delta-8 THC distillate. Nourish dry, cracked skin, potentially relieve aching pains, and revitalize sore muscles with a salve that does it all.
Not sure about a full 750mg 1oz container? We have a .25 sample size that contains 75mg instead.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.