Make better skin health a part of your day with our CBD+delta 8 THC salve. Full-spectrum, it can provide relief where you need it most. Get a spa treatment at your fingertips with a formulation that we’ve spent careful time and precise effort on to ensure the ingredients work in harmony.



Experience lavender, rose, ylang-ylang, black pepper, cedarwood, beexwax, essential oils, and full-spectrum hemp rosin working together with our delta-8 THC distillate. Nourish dry, cracked skin, potentially relieve aching pains, and revitalize sore muscles with a salve that does it all.



Not sure about a full 750mg 1oz container? We have a .25 sample size that contains 75mg instead.

