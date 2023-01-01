Our Rebound softgels are specially formulated with CBD and curcumin for a powerfully potent daily dose. Restore balance and soothe discomfort in one handy softgel. By combining hemp-derived CBD with pain-fighting curcumin, you can look forward to optimized comfort each day.
Each softgel contains 25mg of naturally occurring hemp compounds, including CBD and terpenes, as well as 250mg of curcumin. Choose between a 2-count to try it out or a 30-count for a one-month supply.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.