Our full-spectrum CBD+THC oil is chockful of CBD with just a dash of THC for good measure. For example, our 1,000mg bottle contains 1,000mg CBD and 43.5mg THC – just a dash to bring the whole formula together!
Full-spectrum, it could also contain a wide range of other cannabinoids, including CBC, CBGA, CBDV, and many more. Rosin-pressed from our aquaponic-grown cannabis, you’re in for a potent treat when you use our full-spectrum CBD oil.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.