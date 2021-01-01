About this product

Our CBD Gummy Squares are perfect for a little snack to keep the jitters off or to chill after a long day. With 100mg per pack, its the perfect dosage for anybody who is new to CBD.



Serving size: 1 square

Serving Per Pack: 100 mg

Dosage: Each square contains 10mg cbd

(Ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, water, gelatin, CBD Oil and Strawberry)