This 66% dark chocolate, Fair Trade Certified™, vegan cannabis chocolate bar has the perfect hint of cannabis and touch of sea salt for an unmatched taste and experience.



Papa & Barkley’s 66% Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Bar captures the essence of the Humboldt coastline to provide delicious moments of relaxation. Made with 99% Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients, solventless fresh-pressed rosin, and a dash of sea salt. Soy-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO.



Cannabinoids Per Dose: 5mg THC, per piece

Cannabinoids Per Bar: 100mg THC

How To Use: Enjoy one piece (triangle). Wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.

Ingredients: 66% Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Cannabis, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt.



*Fair Trade Certified™ by Fair Trade USA® – 99.3% Fair Trade Certified™ Ingredients.

