Our best-selling drops, now in an unflavored option for our biggest fans! Try blended in your favorite beverage or mix in with lotion and apply to skin.
We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes.
DETAILS
Serving size: one dropper full (.75ml)
Servings per bottle: 80
25 mg CBD per serving
2000mg total CBD per bottle
0mg THC per serving
INGREDIENTS
Coconut oil (MCT)
CBD rich hemp oil
DIRECTIONS FOR USE
Shake well before use
Hold 1-3 servings under your tongue for 10 seconds
Repeat as needed
Refrigerate after opening
