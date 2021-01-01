About this product
Take it easy and try our best-selling CBD drops for quick relief. We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes.
DETAILS
Serving size: one dropper full (.7ml)
Servings per bottle: 42
5mg CBD per serving
200mg total CBD per bottle
0mg THC per serving
INGREDIENTS
Coconut Oil (MCT)
CBD rich hemp oil
A touch of natural orange
DIRECTIONS FOR USE
Shake well before use
Hold 1-3 servings under your tongue for 10 seconds
Repeat as needed
Refrigerate after opening
TIP
Try blended in your favorite beverage or mix in with lotion and apply to skin
