Take it easy and try our best-selling CBD drops for quick relief. We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes.



DETAILS



Serving size: one dropper full (.7ml)

Servings per bottle: 42

5mg CBD per serving

200mg total CBD per bottle

0mg THC per serving



INGREDIENTS



Coconut Oil (MCT)

CBD rich hemp oil

A touch of natural orange



DIRECTIONS FOR USE



Shake well before use

Hold 1-3 servings under your tongue for 10 seconds

Repeat as needed

Refrigerate after opening



TIP



Try blended in your favorite beverage or mix in with lotion and apply to skin