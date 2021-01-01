Try our CBD capsules as a daily supplement or as needed. We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes.



DETAILS



Serving size: one capsule (.65g)

Servings per bottle: 20

25mg CBD per serving

500mg total CBD per bottle

0mg THC per serving



INGREDIENTS



Coconut oil (MCT)

CBD rich hemp oil

Beta caryophyyllene

Polysorbate emulsifier

Gelatin (capsule)



DIRECTIONS FOR USE



Take 1-2 capsules with water

Repeat as needed

Store in a cool, dry place



DIRECTIONS FOR USE



Capsules are temperature sensitive. Store in a cool, dry place.