Try our CBD capsules as a daily supplement or as needed. We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes.
DETAILS
Serving size: one capsule (.65g)
Servings per bottle: 20
25mg CBD per serving
500mg total CBD per bottle
0mg THC per serving
INGREDIENTS
Coconut oil (MCT)
CBD rich hemp oil
Beta caryophyyllene
Polysorbate emulsifier
Gelatin (capsule)
DIRECTIONS FOR USE
Take 1-2 capsules with water
Repeat as needed
Store in a cool, dry place
Capsules are temperature sensitive. Store in a cool, dry place.
