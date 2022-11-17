About this product
An incredibly aromatic strain, Acai-19 is a cross of 2 different Acai-phenos. Featuring intense tropical terpenes, Acai-19 provides a carefree sativa-dominate high that will take your mind on an excursion but one that’s not too far away.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
